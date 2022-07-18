Assam cabinet approves Rs 839.95 cr for five new Commando Battalions

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Assam cabinet approved Rs 839.95 crore for the formation of five new Commando Battalions, informed the officials on Monday.



The new Commando Battalions will be set up at Birsima in Hailakandi district, Doldoli in Karbi Anglong, Geleky Kamalabari in Sivasagar, Pabhoi in Biswanath district and Ambikapur in Sadiya.



The battalions will be stationed in sensitive areas and will boost Assam Police's capabilities of dealing with crimes as well as play a crucial role in counter-insurgency operations.



The state cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma decided that National Forensic Science University, Assam Campus will also be established.



Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah informed that the state cabinet has modified the economic weaker section criteria.



"The state cabinet has approved the modified criteria of the Economic Weaker Section. Now the people who have below Rs 8 lakh income, 30 bigha agriculture land in village areas, 2 bigha land in urban areas, 8640 sq feet in Municipality Corporation Board areas and 2000 sq ft building will get the Economic Weaker Section certificate," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.



The state cabinet also approved the Revised State Action Plan on Climate Change 2021-2030 and Assam has now become fourth state in the country adopting the Climate Change plan.

The Assam cabinet has approved the Assam Aerial Ropeways Bill, 2022 to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session to authorize, facilitate and regulate the construction and working of aerial ropeways and to ensure legislative and administrative safeguards.



The state cabinet also approved for appointment of 55 Assistant Engineers (Civil) under Regulation 3 (f) against vacant posts till the vacant posts get filled by APSC after proper advertisement and process.(ANI)



