Assam celebrates Chatra Diwas to commemorate birth anniversary of social activist Bodofa Upendranath Brahma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): To commemorate 67th birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, Assam on Friday celebrated Chatra Diwas.

At a central programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while paying tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma honoured his rich legacy and appealed to students to learn at least one ethnic language as a mark of respect to the great soul.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Bodofa Upendranath Brahma throughout his life contributed to the socio-economic and cultural empowerment of the people.

On this occasion, Chief Minister announced several measures and rolled them out for the empowerment of students in the state.

As a part of the welfare measures, Sarma inaugurated a scheme where in 3.4 lakh students of Higher Secondary and Degree will be given Rs 1,459 each for buying books.

Moreover, 16,763 students will get Rs 7,157 each to pay mess bills.

Every Post Graduate (PG) girl student will be entitled to Rs 10,000 each annually and special benefits like minority scholarship to the tune of Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 will be given to every girl student for pursuing Higher Secondary and Degree courses respectively.



The Assam Chief Minister also started the process of distributing tablets to 51,858 schools to enable them to maintain students' data digitally.

He also disbursed funds to the tune of Rs 50,000 under Abhinandan scheme as government subsidy to the students who are pursuing higher education by taking educational loans.



Further, for making education free in colleges, the Chief Minister announced financial aids to 337 colleges.



CM Sarma said that Bodofa's thought and philosophy are still active and fresh like flowing rivers.

He also opined that every person of the state should be aware of the value of works rendered by Upendranath Brahma as the former President of All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU).



Referring to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma who believed that every student should have aim in life, Chief Minister Sarma said that an aim in life makes a person's life purposeful.

Stating that celebrations of Chatra Diwas to commemorate the birthday of Upendranath Brahma is a historic decision, Sarma said that the day will help the state to reflect on the actions and philosophy of Upendranath Brahma and how they will be beneficial to the students of the state.



Chief Minister Sarma said that the announcements and disbursing of government aids to the accounts of the beneficiary students through DBT will help the government to revolutionise DBT process and get rid of the involvement of any third person.

He also said that the government has extended its helping hands to lend self-reliance to every family which according to him will strengthen the edifice of Atmanirbhar Assam.



Sarma also said that celebration of Chatra Diwas and participation of the students from all corners of the state and BTR areas in deed is a testimony that all sections of the people of the state are lending their hands to the empowerment of student community. (ANI)

