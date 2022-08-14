Assam: Chargesheet filed against 24 persons in arson case in Nagaon

Nagaon (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): Police have submitted the charge sheet against 24 persons in the Batadrava police station in an arson case in Assam's Nagaon district.

On May 21 this year, a violent mob stormed the Batadrava police station in Nagaon district and vandalized the police station, after a fish seller Safiqul Islam, who had been detained at the police station, allegedly died in police custody.

The mob also damaged government properties and set the police station on fire.



Following the violent incident, police arrested 12 persons including two minors among which one accused died in a road accident.

Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nagaon district told ANI that, the police filed the charge sheet before the court on Friday within the period of 90 days.

"Regarding the Batadrava incident which was taken place in May, we have filed the charge sheet which has dated on August 12. Our main focus was that we will try to file a charge sheet before 90 days are over in order to ensure that all the arrested persons who are in judicial custody don't get bail. We request the court that necessary paper works would be done to ensure that trials take place in fast track court and the accused persons who have already been arrested are punished," Leena Doley said.

The SP also said that, among the charge-sheeted persons, nine people were arrested and were forwarded and another two are juveniles and have also been sent to observation homes.

"13 accused persons have been declared as absconders. The Jihadi link is still being enquired upon and we have submitted the charge sheet on the sections of IPC and PDPP Act," Leena Doley said. (ANI)

