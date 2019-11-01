Assam: Chhath Puja preparations in Dibrugarh in final stages; CM likely to visit

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Preparations for Chhath Puja festival on November 2 escalated after the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his wish to attend the festivities in Dibrugarh on Friday.

The administrative officials have started inspecting all the ghats of the Brahmaputra river to ensure safety of the Chief Minister.

Rampat Lal Varma, president of Chhath Puja Samiti, said that the preparations for Chhath Puja is in its final stages.

The onset of Chhath festival has seen an increase in the number of shops, selling fruits and worship materials and crowds flocked to it.

The auspicious festival, which began on Thursday, is celebrated with huge fervour in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. (ANI)

