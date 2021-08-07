Assam Chief Minister hails decision to rename Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday lauded the decision to rename Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand and said the move will go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of a New India.

"Heartily welcome the decision taken by Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to rename the Khel Ratna Award after India's legendary sports icon Major Dhyan Chand. This decision will go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of a #NewIndia, which recognizes its real heroes," he said in a tweet. (ANI)