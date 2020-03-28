Assam Chief Secretary reviews status, action plan for management of COVID-19

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The daily meeting of State Level Task Force to review the status and action for management of COVID-19 was held under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

After discussing all the important issues regarding the present situation, the Chief Secretary issued several directions to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

As decided in the meeting of March 27, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District has arranged selling of vegetables at 66 points of Guwahati city by mobile vans.

The Chief Secretary directed to continue the process and increase the area of coverage if needed.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners of the State to issue gratuitous relief materials for seven days to the daily wage earners like rickshaw pullers, labourers, etc., living/stranded in the urban areas as per the norms of Assam Relief Manuals.

The Chief Secretary directed that the production units of bread, biscuit, packaged water, rice mill, chira mill, flour mill will continue production with minimum staff maintaining social distance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

