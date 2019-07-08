Assam: Child rescued from being sacrificed by own family

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 7 (ANI): In a spine-chilling incident reported from Udalguri in Assam on Sunday, a child was saved from being sacrificed by his own family.

A highly educated family on the advice of a fake seer tried to sacrifice a child after performing naked prayers in their home's temple.

Two villagers got a hang of what was going on inside the home, so they informed the police and fire brigade who came just in time to rescue the child. But the family got violent on their arrival and tried to attack them with sharp weapons.

The police had to open fire for getting the situation under control. The head of the family Jadab Sahariya and his son Pulkesh Sahariya got injured in the fire. The latter succumbed to his injuries in the Guwahati Medical College.

"The incident took place in Government school teacher Jadab Sahariya's house. He was going to commit the heinous act of sacrificing a child to get rid of the illness faced by his wife. They were influenced by a fake seer Ramesh Sahariya who ran away after the incident. The police came and controlled the situation," said a villager. (ANI)

