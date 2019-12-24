Assam: Christmas preparations in full swing amid CAA protests

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Christmas preparations are in full swing as Guwahati is blooming with lights and decorations while India continues to witness mass protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in different parts of the country.

"We have done some preparations for Christmas but of course it has been affected due to the protests against the Amended Citizenship Act. So, I just wish this Christmas brings happiness and peace in the lives of the people," Pramod Saikiya, told ANI while shopping for .

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The shopkeepers said as the Christmas is around the corner, things are getting back on track but the sale is comparatively less than the usual.

"The response this year is low than the previous years and this because of the protests. People have come out to shop for Christmas," said Dhanjit Pathak, a shopkeeper.

The churches of Guwahati has been decorated with beautiful Christmas lights and trees to mark the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. (ANI)

