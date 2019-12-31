Assam: CM announces corpus funds to Sahitya Sabhas for promoting linguistic traditions

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday announced to provide corpus funds to various indigenous 'Sahitya Sabhas' in a bid to promote local linguistic traditions.

In a series of tweets, Sonowal said the state government will provide corpus fund of Rs 10 crore to Asam Sahitya Sabha, Rs 5 crore to Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Rs 3 crore to other indigenous 'Sahitya Sabhas' of the state.

"Under the Bhasha Gaurav Achoni, we have decided to encourage 1,000 new authors from different communities of Assam by providing Rs 50,000 as one-time financial assistance. The Sahitya Sabhas will help us in selecting the authors," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Sonowal met representatives of Asam Sahitya Sabha and various indigenous Sahitya Sabhas in Guwahati on Tuesday.

He deliberated on ways to further promote, protect and preserve the languages of the different indigenous communities of Assam. (ANI)

