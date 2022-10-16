Assam CM announces Rs 5 crore grant for construction of auditorium at DHS Kanoi College

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], October 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced a Rs 5 crore grant for the construction of a state-of-the-art air-conditioned auditorium on the premises of Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surajmal (DHS) Kanoi College.

On a day-long trip to Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister attended the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the historic DHS Kanoi College as Chief Guest.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also visited the erosion-affected Maijan area, inaugurated a statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the Deputy Commissioner's office premises and attended the ongoing Assam Tea Golden Cup Football Tournament at the Chowkidinghee Field in the city.



Speaking at the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee of the historic college, Chief Minister termed DHS Kanoi College one of the foremost institutions contributing towards the rise of the education sector in the State.

Recalling the contributions of late Dr Lakshmi Prasad Dutta, the founder and Vice-Principal of DHS Kanoi College and the first Rector of Dibrugarh University, towards the spread of education among the masses, Chief Minister Sarma praised the educator's attitude of selfless service towards the society.

Chief Minister Sarma also paid rich tributes to Hanumanbux Kanoi, who was conferred with the Padmashree in the year 1965, for his efforts that led to the establishment of Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surajmal Kanoi College. His life and works are a source of inspiration and motivation for all, the Chief Minister added.

Mentioning DHSK College's prominent alumni such as former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and former judge of Supreme Court BL Hansaria, among others, the Chief Minister lauded the role of the educational institution in producing personalities who have made immense contributions towards the betterment of the society and the process of nation-building.

Sarma also touched upon the subject of virtues of the ancient Indian learning system, best exemplified by ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda, Takshila, and Vikramashila, among others.



"Attainment of "Moksha", or salvation, as the ultimate aim of inhabitants of the Indian subcontinent since times immemorial, he said education has always been seen as the medium to achieve that state. Education and culture have ensured that the Sanatan identity of the subcontinent remained intact till date, despite numerous challenges that had cropped up in front of its time and again," he said.

Stating that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is on the path towards becoming a "New India", Sarma lauded the country's achievements in fields as diverse as education, health, science and technology, etc.

"Indian scientists and policymakers were working day and night in realising an "Atmarirbhar Bharat" in near future. The Chief Minister put forward the mantra of three Ds - Digitization, Decentralisation and Decarbonization in achieving the India of the Prime Minister's dream. In coming years, health, education and power would be the sectors that would get the maximum focus," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the students of DHSK College to use emotion for constructive purposes so that Assam can be transformed into one of the most progressive states in the country.

He further appealed to all to encourage studies in the science stream and inculcate scientific temper among the students. Otherwise, true progress for the State and its residents could not be achieved, he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the faculty members of DHSK College to "adopt" at least one school each in Dibrugarh and spend a day in a month with the staff and students of that institute, guiding them in their quest for excellence.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for students of the State to gain spoken knowledge in English and Hindi.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Sarma today made an announcement of a grant of Rs 5 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art, modern, air-conditioned auditorium in the premises of DHS Kanoi College.

The Chief Minister today also took stock of the ongoing repair of the Maijan embankment breach site, unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, built with corporate social responsibility fund of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, at the DC office premises and attended the Assam Tea Golden Cup tournament being held at Chowkidinghee Field from today onwards.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameswar Teli, Minister of Industries and Cultural Affairs Bimal Bora, Minister of Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Labour and Employment Sanjay Kishan, members of Assam Legislative Assembly Taranga Gogoi, Prashanta Phukan, Binod Hazarika, among others, were seen accompanying the Chief Minister during his visits to the above locations. (ANI)

