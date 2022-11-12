Assam CM asks all SPs to reopen unnatural death cases

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked all the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts to reopen and re-examine all the unnatural death cases registered in different police stations of the state over the past one year.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday, CM Sarma said, "During the last SP conference, I directed all the SPs to reopen and re-examine the unnatural death cases over the past one year that were labelled as suicide and closed. In such suspicious cases, the SP and DIG will visit the sites of occurrence and the case will not be closed until and unless they are satisfied. If anyone has doubts about the investigation on such cases which were registered 3-5 years ago, people may request the SP of the concerned district to reopen the case."

While referring to the findings of a special investigation team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police in a case of rape and murder of a 13-year-old minor girl in Darrang district, he said the CID has arrested the then SP, Additional SP, Officer-in-Charge of the local police station, executive magistrate of Darrang and three doctors who had allegedly tried to sabotage evidence in the case.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police arrested then SP of Darrang district, who was suspended at the time, additional superintendent of police (ASP), executive magistrate, OC of the local police station and three doctors in connection with the rape and murder of a 13-year-old minor girl.

He further said the suspended former SP was arrested by the CID after collecting evidence that he had taken a bribe from the kin of the main accused Krishna Kamal Baruah in the minor girl child murder case in lieu of extending undue favours to the main accused.

According to the CID, the bank account statements of the main accused's family, the CDR, tower location and Geo Location mapping were scanned in detail and after examining all the relevant witnesses, it was found that the suspended former SP has received an amount of Rs 2 lakh from the accused's family through the then OC of the local police station in exchange for extending undue favours to the main accused.

"Due to certain lapses in the investigation by the local police station, the Assam Chief Minister after visiting the house of the victim has directed that the case to be transferred to CID, Assam for thorough and detailed investigation. Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on August 12 and day to day investigation was conducted under direct supervision of senior officers and adequate evidence have been brought on record to prove the offences of molestation, murder, destruction of evidence, attempt to rape under IPC and sexual assault on a minor child under POCSO Act," Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police, had said earlier.

"During investigation, CID has exhumed the dead body got a second postmortem conducted, consulted a panel of forensic medical experts and conducted the DNA profiling of the main accused which matched with the fluids on the clothes of the victim. Accordingly, the detailed chargesheet has been filed on September 25 against the main accused Krishna Kamal Baruah, who is presently in judicial custody,"Saikia said. (ANI)