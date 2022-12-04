Assam: CM calls for end of birth-based discrimination

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the last day of the three-day Namghar Samaroh organised by Auniati Satra in North Guwahati.

Sarma attended the last day of the three-day Namghar Samaroh as a Chief Guest.

Chief Minister Sarma, in his capacity as the Member of the Legislative Assembly of Jalukbari Assembly Constituency, also attended a felicitation programme held at Changsari High School Playground for meritorious students belonging to Jalukbari LAC who cleared the last high school and higher secondary examinations with flying colours.

Addressing those present at the Namghor Samaroh, Assam Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards Pitambar Dev Goswami, the Satradhikar of Auniati Satra, and his associates for organizing the spiritual assemblage of this magnitude. This assemblage of followers of the Ekasarana Dharma from across the State would go a long way in ensuring the tradition of "Krishna Bhakti" continues to dominate the socio-cultural aspects of the residents of Assam, the Chief Minister added.

Crediting Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev for creating a wave of spiritualism through his neo-vaishnavite movement, Chief Minister Sarma said the mediaeval-era saint provided Amrit Ras (divine syrup) to the Assamese society. So strong was the wave of spiritualism created by the Mahapurush that even after 500 years, it continues to impact the socio-cultural dimensions of the Assamese society. He showered praises on the roles Srimanta Sankardev's disciples such as Madhabdeb played in popularizing the teachings of the Mahapurush.

Speaking on Srimanta Sankardev's emphasis on the unity of mankind and shedding of biases and discrimination based on one's birth, the Chief Minister urged everyone to work towards creating an ideal society as envisaged by the Mahapurush. Caste and creed were not created by God but are creations of mankind, the Chief Minister said while appealing for cessation of discrimination based on birth.

Sarma also assured all cooperation and support in their capacity as Chief Minister in Aunitati Satras' endeavour towards establishing a spiritual university. Options of having a few departments of the upcoming university at North Guwahati will also be explored, the Chief Minister added.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister arrived at the Changsari High School Playground for a felicitation programme meant for the candidates belonging to Jalukbari LAC who achieved remarkable success in the last high school and higher secondary examinations.

Addressing the felicitation programme, the Assam Chief Minister, congratulating those being felicitated today, stated that the academic environment in Jalukbari LAC has improved gradually but steadily since he was elected as MLA from the constituency for the first time in 2001.



In 2002, less than 300 students from Jalukbari LAC had managed to secure first division in matriculation and higher secondary examinations, the Chief Minister stated, adding the figure for 2022 has crossed 2,000 for the first time. This, in percentage terms, is an increase of 700 per cent within a period of two decades, Sarma said.

The Chief Minister credited concerted efforts from all quarters for this turnaround in Jalukbari's educational environment.

He urged the meritorious students felicitated today to aim higher and not limit their aspirations to grade-3 and grade-4 jobs alone in days to come.

He added one should aspire to become a job creator and not a job seeker, as a new and resurgent India offers immense opportunities to everyone to achieve extraordinary success in their respective fields of interest and occupation.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the importance of skill training and skill learning so as to make the best use of the economic opportunities new-age technologies and digitization offer.

The Assam Chief Minister also urged the students of Jalukbari LAC to be more ambitious than ever before. Ambition, however, must be combined with sincerity, dedication and hard work for real success, Sarma cautioned.

The Chief Minister also urged the students of Jalukbari LAC to cultivate a culture of competitiveness, as many centres of higher learning are coming up in the constituency and other parts of the State and admission to which will be based entirely on merit.

The Chief Minister further stated that in the last two decades, there has been remarkable economic progress in and around Jalukbari LAC. This economic growth is going to achieve greater momentum, as initiatives such as the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), and the numerous infrastructure projects become operational in days to come.

He exuded confidence Jalukbari would play a prominent role in his endeavour to transform Assam into one of the most progressive States in the country on all fronts.

The felicitation programme was also attended by Education Advisor to the Government of Assam Noni Gopal Mahanta, Chairman & Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, and Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, among others. (ANI)

