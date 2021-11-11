Assam CM calls on Rajnath Singh in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital.

"The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today," tweeted Defence Minister of India.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sarma met Union Raod and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi to discuss the status of various National Highway projects being implemented in the state.

The chief minister stated that he discussed Kaziranga Elevated Highways Project and its significance for preserving wildlife. (ANI)