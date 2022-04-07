Assam CM directs DCs to make extensive field visits for understanding people's problems

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to build an 'emotional connect' between the district administration and people.

He also asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts to make extensive field visits to understand problems faced by the public in their respective areas.

"DCs must undertake extensive field visits to understand people's problems and ensure attendance of doctors and teachers in hospitals and schools respectively," the chief minister said.



The Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday attended a Deputy Commissioner conference held at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.

"As part of our continued efforts to make administration more citizen-centric, I have advised DCs to make their offices fulcrum of governance delivery system," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During the conference, Sarma directed the DCs to ensure timely and speedy implementation of schemes.

He also said, "At DC Conference through the day, reviewed the progress of GoA schemes like Mission Basundhara, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam Mala, Arohan, provision of caste certificate for Class IX and X students, and flood preparedness. Directed DCs to ensure timely and speedy implementation of schemes."

He further said that today's meet is a curtain-raiser to another such meet at Tezpur in May this year. (ANI)

