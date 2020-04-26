Dispur (Assam) [India], April 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.
Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department on Saturday.
He directed the department to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the state and take remedial measures at the earliest in the greater interest of farmers engaged in piggery sector. (ANI)
Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases
ANI | Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:48 IST
