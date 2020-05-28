Assam CM directs officials to prevent incidents of electrocution in flood-affected areas

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday directed officials to take necessary measures in flood-affected areas in the State to prevent the incident of electrocution.

According to Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister lauded the Power Department workers for their dedicated service to the public amid COVID-19 pandemic in a review meeting with APDCL, AEGCL, and APGCL officials at Bijulee Bhawan here.

"The Chief Minister directed officials to take necessary measures in flood-affected areas to prevent incidents of electrocution. With the aim to ensure food security, the CM also directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Cold Storages to house agricultural produce," said the CMO in a tweet.

"Stressing on expeditious completion of electricity connections to all left out villages, the CM directed the officials to publish a Public Notice in this regard so that no village is deprived of power supply," the CMO added in another tweet.

Scores of people across Assam's Kamrup district have been affected by flash floods caused due to heavy rains since Saturday. The roads of the district were also damaged due to the heavy rainfall, causing traffic snarls at various places.

A red-colour coded weather alert has been issued for Assam and Meghalaya from May 26-28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday predicted very heavy rainfall in the two States. (ANI)

