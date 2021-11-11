Assam CM discusses national highway projects with Gadkari in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called on Union Raod and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi to discuss the status of various National Highway projects being implemented in the state.

"Shri @himantabiswa Ji, Chief Minister of Assam called on Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari

Ji on Wednesday. They discussed the status of various National Highway projects being implemented in the state," Office of Nitin Gadkari tweeted.



Assam Chief Minister stated that he discussed Kaziranga Elevated Highways Project and its significance for preserving wildlife.

"Discussed Kaziranga Elevated Highways Project and its significance for preserving wildlife. Hon Min assured his support. Also apprised him on other infrastructure-related projects incl Asom Mala," Sarma said in a tweet. (ANI)



