Assam CM discusses strengthening academic activities with Director of TISS in Guwahati campus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a meeting with the Director of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Dr Shalini Bharat in Mumbai and discussed issues relating to the strengthening of infrastructure and academic activities of TISS Guwahati campus.

"Glad to have met Dr Shalini Bharat, Director, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai today. We discussed several issues including strengthening the infrastructure and academic activities of TISS Guwahati campus. @TISSpeak @CMOfficeAssam," tweeted Sarma.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister conferred "Assam Baibhav", the highest civilian award of the state to Eminent industrialist and Tata Trust's Chairman Ratan Naval Tata at a function held in Koloba, Mumbai.

"Had the privilege to honour @tatatrusts Chairman Shri Ratan Naval Tata with 'Assam Baibhav', our State's highest civilian award, at Mumbai today. The visionary industrialist & philanthropist has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," the Assam CM tweeted. (ANI)