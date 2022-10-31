Assam CM distributes financial aid to 318 surrendered cadres of militant groups

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed financial aid to 318 surrendered militants of six militant organizations who have returned to the mainstream of society and reposed their faith in the democratic process, at a programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Monday.



The programme was organised by the Home Department and Special Branch of Assam Police. 127 surrendered members of United Gorkha Peoples' Organization, 74 of Tiwa Liberation Army, 38 of Kuki National Liberation Army, 33 of Kuki Liberation Front, 35 from ULFA, 11 from Dimasa National Liberation Army were given Rs 1.5 lakh each.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said Assam has had an experience of bloodshed in the last few decades. However, everybody in the state contributed to peace and development in the state.

He said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah peace has returned to North East and the development process has also become faster.

The Chief Minister said that today it has been proved in Assam that the people of the state do not want violence, terror and hostility.

He appealed to ULFA(I) supremo Paresh Baruah to come to the mainstream of society and respond to peace processes initiated by the government.

He also emphasised on the need of resolving all the outstanding issues through dialogue.



The Chief Minister said the Disturbed Areas Act and Special Powers of the Armed Forces Act in force in Assam since 1980 have been withdrawn from substantial areas of the state.

He also said that the Act has already been revoked in Lakhipur area of Cachar district and West Kabi Anglong Areas. The state government is also considering withdrawing the Act from the entire Karbi Anglong district.

He said that the Central and State governments have already withdrawn the Disturbed Areas Act in various states of the North East and provided a platform to establish an environment of peace.

The Chief Minister also urged upon the beneficiaries of financial aid to make good use of funds and contribute to the development of the state.

The Chief Minister said the state government is considering a scheme for self-employment of unemployed youth.

He said that the surrendered youth who will be doing good work with the help of government funds will also be able to avail of the benefits of other government schemes in the future.

The Chief Minister thanked the Assam Police for their efforts in restoring peace in the state.

He also praised the role of the Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, RNW, IB, paramilitary forces and paid tribute to all the officers and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the cause of restoring peace in the region.

He also urged the youth to recall the loss of lives in the counter-insurgency operations so that they can stay away from subversive activities.

CEM Tiwa Autonomous Council Jiban Chandra Konwar, Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, Principal Secretary Home and Political Department Niraj Verma, Special Director General GP Singh, Additional Director General of Special Branch of Assam Police Hiren Nath, Police Commissioner, Harmit Singh, Inspector General of Central Police Force Sonali B Mishra, Inspector General of Border Security Force Kanwal Jeet Singh and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

