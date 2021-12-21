Assam CM expresses happiness over IOCL initiating action for capacity expansion of Digboi refinery

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed happiness over Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) initiating an action for capacity expansion of the Digboi refinery in Assam.



Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I am so happy to have received this letter from Hon Union Minister Hardeep S Puri intimating about action on capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery. Grateful to him and Sri Rameswar_Teli. Assam bows in gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for his generous 'Margdarshan' and support."

Earlier in a letter dated December 7, 2021, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had stated, "Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has already initiated action for expansion of its Digboi Refinery from 0.65 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum (MMTPA) to 1.0 MMTPA. The configuration study is expected to be completed by January, 2022 followed by first stage investment approval by March, 2022."

"IOCL has also taken up the matter for increasing the existing Duliajan -- Digboi crude pipeline capacity from 0.65 MMTPA to 1.0 MMTPA with Oil India Limited (OIL) to meet the crude requirement for the enhanced capacity of Digboi Refinery. Further the capacity expansion from 1.0 MMTPA to 1.2 MMPTA of Guwahati Refinery of IOCL is in progress and is expected to be completed by October, 2023," further read the letter. (ANI)

