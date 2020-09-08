Assam CM flags off ferry service between Kokilamukh and Kartik Chapori across Brahmaputra river

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off a ferry service between Kokilamukh and Kartik Chapori across the Brahmaputra river, at a programme held at Kolilamukh in Jorhat district on Monday.

As per a release issued by the state government, the ferry service which will be operated under the supervision of Inland Water Transport Department of Assam, and will boost tourism in Molai Chapori, which was turned into a forest and a popular tourist destination by environment activist Jadav Payeng.

"The ferry service between Kokilamukh and Kartik Chapro will touch Molai Chapori and facilitate transportation," said the release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said ferry service was a long pending demand of the people of Kokilamukh and Kartik Chapori, and with the inauguration, that demand has been met.

"In the absence of a regular ferry service, there was no transportation network between the people living on both the banks of the river. Therefore as a result of the inauguration of a regular ferry service, there would be smooth connectivity between both the banks. The ferry service would serve as a boost to the tourism potential of Molai Chapori," said Sonowal.

He also thanked Jadav Payeng for promoting Molai Chapori and turning it into a tourist attraction by transforming the barren land into a forest.

Sonowal further reiterated State Government's commitment to serving the people living even in the remotest part of Assam and urged them to take the benefits of the government's schemes.

MLA Bimal Bora and environmentalist Jadav Payeng were also present during the occasion. (ANI)

