Assam CM flies to Guwahati to meet ailing Tarun Gogoi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has flown from Dibrugarh to Guwahati to meet former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi whose health condition started deteriorating on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal said, "I am flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling my programs midway to be on side of respected Tarun Gogoi da and his family as the former CM's health deteriorates. He has always been a father figure to me. I join millions in praying for his recovery."



The former Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Gogoi is in a very critical condition.

Gogoi is undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). (ANI)

