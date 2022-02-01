Assam CM hails Union Budget 2022, says 'it will help state in recovering post-COVID economy'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022, stating that the state's borrowing in the Budget Session has increased by 0.5 per cent which will help the state in recovering the post-COVID economy.

"State borrowing in Budget Session 2022 has increased by 0.5 per cent and linked to power sector reforms, which will immediately expand fiscal space of state government and help in recovering post-COVID economy," Sarma said.

Overall Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken care of state finance, he said.



"Schemes like agroforestry will go a long way. Focus on the digital economy will be transformational. Northeast has been given a special focus with an additional PM's Development Initiative for Northeast with an initial outlay of Rs 1,500cr," Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister stated that the PM-DevINE will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council. An initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore will be made for the new scheme. It will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti, and social development projects based on the felt needs of the North-East. (ANI)

