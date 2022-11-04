Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Platinum Jubilee of Assam Medical College

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the State government is keen to facilitate Assam Medical College to transform it into a state-of-the-art research institute responsive to deal with the new age ailments.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of AMC at Dibrugarh on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Sarma said this premier institute needs to upgrade itself into a state-of-the-art medical institute with adequate thrust on research to deal with critical diseases.

He also asked AMC to coordinate the partnership between the State government and IIT Guwahati for high-end medical research.

Sarma paying rich tributes to the British Philanthropists Dr John Berry White and Gopinath Bordoloi for being instrumental in establishing AMC, said, "the State government will give Rs. 300 crore to AMC for construction of teachers' quarters and students' hostels."

Hailing the AMC for maintaining its rich medical education and treatment legacy, he asked the college management to initiate its growth and development in sync with its green milieu.

"75 years is a long time and during this period, AMC has produced many doctors who are now leaders in their chosen fields of expertise," he said.

He, on this occasion, congratulated the alumni. He personally expressed his gratitude to the alumnus of the 1947 batch Kamakhya Prasad Chakraborty who was personally present at the Platinum Jubilee celebration.



He also urged the Vice Chancellor of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences to institute an award in the name of philanthropist John Berry White with a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh to felicitate the best MBBS graduate in the state.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, "AMC since its establishment has been on its toes to serve humanity."

On this occasion, Chief Minister also released a commemorative Platinum Jubilee Postal Stamp.

He also flagged off the services of nine Advanced Life Support Ambulances given by the ONGC as part of its CSR activities on this occasion. These nine ambulances will be given to nine medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

Chief Minister Sarma, acknowledging the dedicated role played by the AMC during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanked the AMC fraternity.

"It's the unrelenting dedication that several human lives were saved. The state government is committed to providing an advanced, accessible and affordable healthcare delivery system to everybody in the state. Therefore, the State government has decided to increase the number of medical colleges in the state to 24," he said.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta, and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli also spoke on the occasion.

Industry and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, MPs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Pabitra Margherita, MLAs Binod Hazarika, Taranga Gogoi, Chakradhar Gogoi, VC Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences Dr Dhruba Jyoti Borah, Principal Assam Medical College Dr Sanjib Kakoti, Chairman ATDC Rituparno Baruah and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

