Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma releases BJP's Sankalp Patra for Deori autonomous council elections

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday released the BJP's Sankalp Patra for Deori Autonomous Council Elections slated to be held on November 8.

During a programme held at Assam State BJP head office at Basistha in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' with several promises for the all-around development of Deori tribes.

The Assam Chief Minister said in his speech that, the state government will add 7 lakh new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme from next month.



"The state government will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the 100 years old place of worship of Deori tribes. The state government will also give Rs 2.50 lakh to other worship places of Deori tribes," Sarma said.

Sarma further said that the BJP and its ally party have been able to win the heart of the people and he is very much confident that the BJP will also win in this Deori Autonomous Council Election.

BJP will contest in 18 out of 22 council seats and its ally party AGP will contest in the remaining four seats. (ANI)

