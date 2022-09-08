Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to be chief guest at Ganesh idol immersion Shobhayatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

In a conversation with ANI, General Secretary of the Utsav Samiti Bhagwanth Rao said, "Every year one or the other chief guest is invited on Ganesh Chaturthi and this year we have invited Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, which he has accepted. Similarly, Dharmacharya Udipi Pejawar Swamy has also been invited to take part in the Ganesh celebration."

"We have made elaborated arrangements for welcoming Assam CM and Ganesh mandaps are also been prepared for him. The aim of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti is to promote the Daivya Bhakti and Deshbhakti. Hence, we have invited Assam CM to come for immersion Shobha Yatra, which he will attend and address as the Chief guest," he added.



The General Secretary said that CM Sarma would arrive for the event this evening and is scheduled to leave on Friday as they have asked him to pay a visit to Khairatabad Ganesh.

"We have also asked him to visit Khairatabad Ganesh, so we believe he will accept to see the tallest Ganesh idol, Khairatabad Ganesh. He will come on the evening of September 8 and leave on September 9.

Earlier, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday staged a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad as a mark of protest against the Telangana government for preventing the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. (ANI)

