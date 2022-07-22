Assam CM Himanta Sarma fulfils Silchar deaf-mute artist's dream of meeting PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday fulfilled the dream of a 28-year-old deaf and mute artist of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accompanied by his mother, Abhijeet Gotani, who hails from Assam's Silchar district arrived in Delhi to meet the Prime Minister. It was possibly the biggest day of his life as his dream was fulfilled today.



Gotani brought with him a special gift, a painting highlighting Prime Minister Modi's life journey.

The painting is a montage of images depicting the Prime Minister with his mother, the PM speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and those depicting the Prime Minister's journey as a boy right up to the time he became the country's PM.



The 28-year-old, born deaf and mute was excited to call on the Prime Minister. "I could see the twinkle in his eye and feel the joy in his heart when the Prime Minister patted his back for the amazing artwork done by him," Gotani's mother said.



"Every day I see PM Modi on Television but today met him in person. It feels very good. When he appreciated my painting and described it as very beautiful I was moved. The Prime Minister patted my back I felt very good and he said my artwork is very good. Today my dream has been fulfilled. He is a very soft-hearted and simple person. My family will be very proud that I met PM. People like me should never think that they have lost but they should show the world that we can do it," Gotani said in sign language when asked about the meeting with the PM, which his mother translated.

A couple of months ago a family had travelled from Silchar to Guwahati to meet Chief Minister Sarma to present a painting to him. During that meeting, Gotani expressed his desire to present his painting to the Prime Minister. In no time Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to the Prime Minister's Office seeking an appointment.

"He is a very good boy and has made some very good paintings and so when he told me he wanted to meet the Prime Minister I immediately wrote to the PM office seeking an appointment for him," the Assam CM told ANI.



"The kind of motivation of the Prime Minister brings to the youth of the country is inspirational," Gotani's mother said.

"This will only motivate my son to do better," she added.

As they leave Delhi today the mother and son duo have a memory of a lifetime to cherish and a joy to share with everyone! (ANI)