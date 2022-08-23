Assam CM inaugurates audio-visual hub to help boost post-production activities of films

Dispur (Assam) [India], August 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma, has dedicated the audio-visual hub to the state at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio. He was present at a function held at the premises of the film institute on Monday.

This inauguration is a part of the 10-crore project that was inaugurated back in November 2019. The project is supported by North-Eastern Council (NEC).

CM Sarma talked about the significance of the visual hub, as now big post-production activities involving the latest technology for films will also happen in North East only.

"It marks an important day in the history of the Assamese Film industry, as now onwards film producers will not have to go to Chennai or Mumbai for the post-production activities of the film," Sarma said.

Assam CM talked about the facilities being provided at subsidized rates to hire film producers. He also said about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Assamese industry and assured us that the state government is taking several steps to revitalize the industry.

"Facilities at the audio-visual hub will be provided at subsidized rates to hire film producers, this will help the filmmakers to do post-production works like picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects, color correction, graphic designing, etc, all within the state," the Assam CM remarked.



The BJP leader also hailed the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio for its role in promoting filmmaking in Assam. He also said that movies have been a medium over the years, that reflects the aspirations of the people.

"The institution has been changing itself with changing times. It was set in the year 1961 and was the manifestation of the dream of cultural doyen Rupknowar Jyoti Prasad Agrawala. He made the first Assamese film 'Joymati'," said the BJP leader. (ANI)

On the occasion, CM Sarma also announced a feature film on Bir Lachit Borphukan. He said that the state government is preparing the movie to pay tribute to the man who promoted the cultural and historical heritage of the state.

Sarma also announced that an auditorium with a 1500-seat capacity will be built in the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio. He also thanked different personalities who have been running the studio over the years.

The Cultural Affairs minister, Bimal Bora, was also present on the occasion. He also spoke about the government's role in making the Jyori Chitraban a potential platform of film making.

Rajya Sabha MP and Political Secretary of the Chief Minister, Pabitra Margherita, and Chairman of Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio Society, Bidyasagar Bora also spoke on the occasion. Secretary Cultural Affairs Loya Madduri, film actress Mridula Baruah, several cine artists and hosts of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

