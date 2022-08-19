Assam CM inaugurates new court building in Barpeta, announces to spend Rs 300 cr for developing judicial infrastructure

Barpeta (Assam) [India], August 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the new court building in Barpeta and expressed confidence that it will be able to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people of the town.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice, Justice RM Chhaya was also present on the occasion.

"Honoured to be part of the inauguration ceremony of new court building at Barpeta. I am confident that the new court complex will be able to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people of Barpeta and aid in the justice dispensation system in the district," Sarma tweeted.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government will spend Rs 300 crores in the next three years for the development of judicial infrastructure across districts.

"We will spend Rs 300 cr in the next 3 years for developing judicial infrastructure across districts and subdivisions. Hon Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Justice RM Chhaya, Hon Justice of Gauhati HC Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Cabinet colleague @RanjeetkrDass were present among others," Sarma tweeted. (ANI)