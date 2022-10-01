Assam CM inaugurates new Guwahati flyover

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the Arya Nagar Flyover here.

The flyover has been built at an approximate cost of Rs 149.07 crore and stretched across a length of 790 meters, read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Addressing a public meeting held to mark the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the concerned parties for completing the construction of the flyover within 19 months, instead of the 30 months as per the original plan.

CM Sarma said, "The new flyover in the Arya Nagar area will prove decisive in easing traffic congestion in the commercially busy locality. The ongoing construction activities for the upcoming flyovers at Maligaon, which will of nearly 4-kilometre length, and the one at Zoo Road are going on in full swing and if everything goes as per plan, then the former will be dedicated at the service of the public by the early part of next year while the latter by Bohag Bihu of 2024,".

He also spoke about another ambitious flyover project between Dighalipukhuri and Bamunimaidan of nearly 6-kilometre length, and work for the same would be undertaken once the flyover at Zoo Road is ready to be inaugurated.

"The 6-laning of the stretch of national highway between Jalukbari and Khanapara, along with the two upcoming flyovers at Gorchuk and Basistha Chariali shall provide immense relief to the people of the city of Guwahati," Sarma stated.

Plans are afoot for another flyover connecting Arya College area with Kalapahar's Cycle Factory locality, the Chief Minister stated, adding this would help the residents of the locality reach the national highway within a span of less than 10-15 minutes.



In his public address, the Chief Minister mentioned a series of projects and schemes aimed at transforming Guwahati into a gateway to Southeast Asia. Of these, one of the most important is that of a "Ring-Road" connecting the peripheries of Guwahati and work for the same is expected to start by August 2023, as per the Chief Minister's declaration.

He also spoke about a rope-way project connecting Khanapara with Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Sarma said that this would ease the traffic problem while at the same time helping the government achieve its aim of sustainable development.

He also assured the residents of Guwahati city of the government's seriousness in ensuring every household covered under the water-supply schemes have access to water supply by 2024.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the second medical college in the city at walking distance from the Arya Nagar flyover. Named the Pragjyotishpur Medical College, academic sessions are expected to start from 2024, Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also spoke briefly on other activities being undertaken in the city.

"These include the riverfront development projects on the bank of Brahmaputra," he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the need to transform the Guwahati Municipal Corporation into a transparent and efficient organisation, truly devoted to its envisioned roles for the city. Every ward under GMC shall be allotted a sum of Rs 10 crore each for the development of road infrastructure, Sarma added. (ANI)

