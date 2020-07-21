Assam CM inspects embankment damaged by rainfall, increase water flow in Buradiya river

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal late on Monday inspected an embankment damaged by rainfall and increased water flow in Buradiya river at Pokhura village of Nalbari district.

During his visit, he also met locals affected by floods in the state.



Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister thanked people of the state for showing great courage in times of these floods and also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending help to the state to overcome this challenge.

"People of the state have shown great courage in times of these floods. They have supported every step of the government, I thank them for this. We will successfully overcome this challenge. I also thank PM Modi for his support," he said.



Earlier on Monday, Sonowal visited the flood-affected Barpeta and said that ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh is being released within 48 hours to the kin of those who have lost their lives.

"This is the third wave of flood in Assam. This is a recurring problem in the state. People are fighting several problems. On one hand, there is COVID-19, while there are floods and landslides, on the other hand. People are fighting with determination," he said.

Six more people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam, taking the total toll to 85, said the Assam government on Monday.



Sonowal informed that over 70 lakh people have been affected due to the floods.



While the flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark, the water level of Barak river, which flows through Cachar district, has been on the rise in the recent days.



The overflowing of Brahmaputra river has already damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people. (ANI)

