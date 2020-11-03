Assam CM, Israeli envoy lay foundation for joint agriculture project worth over Rs 10 cr

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal and Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation at Khetri in Kamrup (Metro) district.

The centre will be built under the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project at a cost of Rs 10.33 crores, which will have facilities like a hi-tech greenhouse, automated irrigation system, and insect-proof net house.



"CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal and Ambassador of Israel to India, HE @DrRonMalka ceremonially laid foundation stone of the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation under the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project at Khetri in Kamrup (M) district," Assam Chief Minister's office wrote on Twitter.

"The centre, to be built at an area of 8 hectares and at a cost of Rs 10.33 crores, will have facilities like hi-tech greenhouse, automated irrigation system, insect-proof net house, sale counter, weather station, etc," CMO added.

It also said that farmers will be provided training at the centre round the year. (ANI)

