Assam CM launches 1,000 Model Anganwadi Centres, aim for 15,000 units by 2026

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday remotely inaugurated nearly 1,000 Model Anganwadi Centres located across the state and said that he aims to have a total of 15,000 Anganwadis in the state.

Addressing an event held at the RB Higher Secondary School playground under the Palasbari assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said, "These model Anganwadis would fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the parents from the remotest parts of the state. By 2026, he aims to have a total of 15,000 Anganwadis in the state."

"Anganwadis are centres where the physical and mental foundations of a child is built. It prepares the child for their journey towards the higher education system," the Chief Minister said.

He said that it is very important that there is proper infrastructure in place to take forward the system of Anganwadi in the state.

"It is with this in mind that we started the project of constructing model Anganwadis across the state. I appeal to all parents to enroll their eligible wards in these model centres," said Sarma.



The Chief Minister further said that constructing an Anganwadi centre should be considered as important as constructing a new medical or engineering colleges.

"It is from these Anganwadi centres that doctors, engineers of tomorrow will emerge," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also launched the "Adopt an Anganwadi" portal, aimed at providing philanthropists, non-governmental organisations, and concerned citizens with a platform through which they can contribute towards the welfare of the society by adopting full or partial expenses of an Anganwadi centre.

This voluntary measure, Sarma said, would provide the participants with a sense of moral satisfaction.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Model Anganwadi Centre at Kaitasidhi (A) under Chayani Barduar ICDS Project at Palasbari.

Kamrup District Guardian Minister Chandramohan Patowary, Parliamentarian Queen Ojha, Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria, Hajo MLA Suman Haripriya, Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bhabesh Kalita were also present in the events. (ANI)

