Assam CM launches 'Orunodoi 2.0 scheme' with aim to help 17 lakh women in state

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated 'Orunodoi 2.0 scheme' via video conferencing from Delhi.

"This scheme aims to help 17 lakh women in Assam. Under this scheme, women will receive Rs 1,250 in their bank account every month," Sarma said.



Following beneficiaries will be eligible under this scheme; permanent residents of Assam, composite household income should be less than Rs 2 lakh per annum, households having any member who is dwarf or ailing from Cerebral palsy, ASD and Thalassaemia, Hemophilia, Leprosy, Autism spectrum disorder will also be included in this scheme.

Assam CM said in tweet said, "Taking forward our commitment to providing economic & nutritional security to women by this transformative program glad to have launched Orunodoi 2.0 virtually today from Delhi. Under this, 10.50 lakh new beneficiaries will receive financial aid as part of Govt support to needy.

He added, "One of the 'foremost beads' among Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Maala announced in State Budget 2020-21, Orunodoi has brought a ray of hope for lakhs of families. I'm sure Orunodoi 2.0 will help eradicate poverty & ensure socio-economic welfare of financially-vulnerable families." (ANI)

