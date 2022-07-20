Assam CM launches scheme for welfare of native weavers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched 'Swanirbhar Naari', a scheme to empower indigenous weavers in Assam's Guwahati.



Under the 'Swanirbhar Naari' scheme, the state government will procure handloom items directly from the indigenous weavers via a web portal.



Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, "Happy to launch 'Swanirbhar Naari' a scheme to empower our indigenous weavers. Govt will procure handloom items directly from them through an online portal."

He said the scheme will help preserve the heritage of handlooms and textiles.

"I am sure this scheme will help preserve our heritage of handlooms and textiles by ensuring assured income to our weavers," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's love for Assamese "gamosa". Sarma urged the Handloom and Textiles department to generate more awareness on gamosa.

"PM Narendra Modi's love for Assamese gamosa has made it known far and wide. Taking advantage of the favourable ecosystem, I urge Handloom and Textile Dept to generate more awareness on gamosa. I also urge all concerned to procure handloom-made gamosa only," Sarma tweeted. (ANI)

