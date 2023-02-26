Assam CM lays foundation stone of North East India's first compressed biogas plant project in Kamrup

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended as chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony of North East India's first-ever compressed biogas plant project at Domora Pathar in Sonapur under Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.

Being set up by entrepreneurs Pankaj Gogoi and Rakesh Doley under the banner of Redlemon Technologies Private Limited, the plant proposed to be operational from November 2023, will have a production capacity of five tonne-per-day of compressed biogas that would be produced from raw materials such as cattle-dung, municipal solid wastes, etc.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma exuded confidence the compressed biogas plant at Sonapur would go a long way in aiding the Government of Assam's aim of a gradual transition to cleaner and greener energy. Apart from providing a solution to municipal solid waste management crises, the compressed biogas plants such as the one being built at Sonapur would also provide an additional source of income to farmers, as they shall be able to sell cattle wastes to the biogas producers.



He further expressed hope the organic fertilizers that would be produced as a by-product of biogas in such compressed biogas plants, would provide a safer alternative to chemical fertilizers currently in use across the State.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitments at international platforms such as United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to reduce India's carbon emissions, Chief Minister Sarma said Assam, like the rest of the States, too would do everything in its capacity to ensure the country is able to fulfil its promises made on mitigating the impact of global warming.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed happiness over entrepreneurs willing to venture into novel territories such as biofuel and biogas production, while assuring of all support from the government to anyone who would like to foray into biofuel/biogas production.

Today's event was also attended by Chief Executive of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Dispur Assembly Constituency Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Atul Bora, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, along with other invited guests and dignitaries. (ANI)

