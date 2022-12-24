Assam CM lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1220.21 crore in Dhemaji

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stones, performed bhumi pujan and inaugurated projects worth Rs 1220.21 crore, under the initiative 'Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek' at Dhemaji district on Friday.

The initiative aims at bringing about a paradigm shift to the development narrative of the district, read a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Sarma also performed bhumi pujan for two projects, which include construction of Road from Sissikalghar to Deorighat at Rs 18.68 crore and another from Sonari Gaon to Dizmore with Rs 30.79 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said his government was working to transform the image of Dhemaji from a flood-ravaged district to a developed one.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, "As part of our 'A Fortnight for Development' initiative, inaugurated, performed bhumi pujan & laid foundation stones for 20 projects worth Rs1220.21 cr in Dhemaji district."



The chief minister also sought an end to the culture of bandhs and dharnas and stressed development of a work culture, making world-class sportspersons and promoting indigenous culture, agriculture and the economy in the state.

Highlighting future development plans for Dhemaji, the CM said the state government would upgrade the infrastructure of all high schools of Dhemaji in phases at a cost of Rs 7 to 8 crore for each. He added that a large milk processing unit would also be set up at Dhemaji soon.

To support the financially weaker sections, 20,000 beneficiaries of Dhemaji would be included in the Orunodoi scheme, the CM aid, adding that ration cards will also be provided to the poor and left-out families, along with free medical treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh.

He urged the farmers of the district to concentrate on the production of pulses to make the district self-sufficient.

CM informed that to boost the communication network in the district, the Union government would upgrade the road from Sukafa tiniali in Dibrugarh up to Oyan in Arunachal Pradesh via Jonai.

"As part of the initiative, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for a new Medical College and Hospital at Dhemaji at a cost of Rs 605.24 crore, integrated DC Office, Dhemaji at a cost of Rs 49.89 crore, District Sports Stadium Complex at Deoribil at a cost of Rs 50.53 crore, Mini Stadium at Silapathar at a cost of Rs 12.36 crore, upgradation of ITI, Dhemaji and Dhemaji Polytechnic at a cost of Rs 5.03 crore each, construction of road from Amguri (Lutachur) to Sissikalghar at a cost of Rs 19.76 crore, improvement and upgradation of Dhakuakhana Butikur Telijan Road at a cost of Rs 273.50 crore, construction of Road from Dhemaji Rly Station Feeder Road to Adikolia via Kankobasti, Shantipur and Jamuguri Panchali at a cost of Rs 13.47 crore, construction of Road from Dhemaji Chariali to Dusutimukh at a cost of Rs 15.09 crore, improvement and upgradation of Road from Akajan Likabali Road via Gainadi to Nilakh including RCC bridge at a cost of Rs 49.49 crore and construction of 33/11 KV Sub-Stations at Mechaki with Rs 12.05 crore, at Joyrampur with Rs 11.01 crore, at Gali with Rs 13.64 crore and at Butikur with Rs 7.17 crore," the statement read. (ANI)

