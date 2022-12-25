Assam CM lays foundation stones, inaugurates projects worth Rs 973.38 crore

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 973.38 crore in the Dibrugarh district.

The Chief Minister while attending the last programme of the first phase of Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek at Tingkhong in the district urged the people to lead an economic revolution to give a major fillip to the state's overall development.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said that Assam witnessed many agitations, dharnas and hartals over the years but it is time to concentrate on rejuvenating the intellectual, cultural and developmental landscape of the state.

Sarma also announced that strengthening and improvement of the river bank of Buridihing with an estimated amount of Rs 250 crore will be taken up.

"The government plans to set up a zoo at Tingkhong in the district and Me-Dam-Me-Phi will be celebrated centrally at historic Tipam, he said adding that the road from Moran to Digboi passing through Naharkatia will be upgraded to a double-lane road to give a major boost to road connectivity in the area.



"Moreover, 6000 new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme this year and another 6000 next year will be included besides ration cards to 5000 poor families will be provided. The families having ration cards will be entitled to free medical treatment upto Rs 5 lakh," Biswa Sarma said.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that to strengthen academic infrastructure, the state government will spend around Rs 7 to 8 crore on each high school in the state.

As part of the development fortnight, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for setting up Mini Stadiums at Na Gaon Public Field, Naharkatia, Rajgarh in Tingkhong, Lahowal and Duliajan; Rural Sports Complex at Abhoipur at Moran, upgradation of Government ITIs located at Dibrugarh and Lahowal as well as Dibrugarh Government Polytechnic located at Lahowal, state-of-the-art AC Auditorium at HS Kanoi College, Dibrugarh, setting up of ITI at Duliajan, strengthening and widening of Bhadoi Panchali-Joypore Khunsa Road via Tipam, construction of Moran-Naharkatia Road, construction of Road from Mohanaghat to Mohmari Pathar, Road cum embankment from Mohmari Pathar to Madhupur and from Oakland to Maijan tea estate, road-over-bridge at Madhavpur-Tipling Railway crossing, construction of power sub-stations at Khemeria in Duliajan, Belbari Tinali and Japisajia at Lahowal, reconstruction of damaged portions from Nagaghuli to Philonoguri, Pukhurijan and Lokasoni to Litinga village at Rohmoria and flood protection work at Dinjan Army Camp.

The projects which the Chief Minister inaugurated include Government Dental College at AMCH in Dibrugarh, PWD Inspection Bungalow at Tingkhong, 24 numbers Piped Water Supply Scheme under JJM, Dibrugarh and Project Facilitation Centre and Guest House of Water Resources Department, Dibrugarh.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, P and RD Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Industry and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, Teros Gowala and Chakradhar Gogoi, President Zila Parishad Daisy Rani Phukan Shyam, CEM of Motok Autonomous Council David Chetia, Chairman of APL Bikul Deka, Chairman of ATDC Rituparna Baruah, Vice Chairman of Assam Gas Company Indra Gogoi were present among others at the meeting. (ANI)

