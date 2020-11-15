Assam CM lights diya to salute soldiers on Diwali

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday lit a diya in Guwahati as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.



Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the countrymen to light a diya as a mark of respect and gratitude for the troops on the borders and COVID-19 frontline workers.

"This Diwali, let's share the happiness of the Festival of Lights with our soldiers, true guardians of the nation. On the call of PM Shri @narendramodi, lit a diya lamp, in respect of the bravehearts and prayed for their wellbeing," Sonowal wrote on Twitter.

