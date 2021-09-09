Assam CM meets passengers injured in Jorhat boat accident

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 9 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met the passengers injured in a boat accident that occurred on Wednesday in Jorhat district of Assam.

"At Jorhat Medical College & Hospital I met those injured in boat accident and enquired about their health. Also urged doctors to ensure best treatment. We also met other rescued passengers. My gratitude to Good Samaritans whose timely and exemplary interventions saved many lives," Sarma said in a tweet.

Sarma expressed his anguish at the demise of Parimita Das, a woman from Guwahati who died in the accident, and said in a tweet, "I'm deeply pained at the demise of Ms Parimita Das of Kahilipara, Guwahati, whom we lost in the boat accident. Government of Assam stands by her family in this hour of grief and promises to extend all needful support. I shall be meeting her parents soon. May her soul rest in peace.".



Sarma informed in his tweets that he visited the boat accident site near Nimati Ghat and took stock of the present situation and rescue operations being done by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). He directed the Jorhat district administration to register a criminal case on accident and announced that a high-level inquiry will be instituted on Thursday.

"To ensure uninterrupted service of Ro-Pax throughout the year, dredging between Kamalabari & Nimati Ghat will be carried out to create a navigation channel. DCs of Jorhat & Majuli will re-schedule & monitor timings of the ferry service," said another tweet by Sarma.

The Chief Minister said, "From today, plying of private ferries will be stopped as they don't have marine engine. If owners wish to convert single engine to marine engine, GoA will provide grant of Rs 10 lakh with 75 per cent subsidy. SoP will be issued to schedule health check ups of those working on boats."

He also announced that a bridge connecting Jorhat & Majuli is under construction. A group of Ministers will review its progress. Moreover, Three officials of the Inland Water Transport Department have been placed under suspension in this accident case. (ANI)



