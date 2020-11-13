Assam CM orders CID probe into death of journalist Parag Bhuyan

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered a CID probe into the death case of journalist Parag Bhuyan, who was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night near his residence in Tinsukia's Kakopathar. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

"Taking note of various allegations regarding the death of senior journalist Parag Bhuyan, CM Sarbanand Sonowal has directed a CID inquiry into the matter," Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.



Two persons arrested in connection with the case and the vehicle has been seized, Assam Police said.

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences over the journalist's demise.

"Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Parag Bhuyan, a reputed journalist and Vice-President of Tinsukia District Journalists' Association. My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members & well-wishers," Sonowal tweeted. (ANI)

