Assam CM pays tribute to 'Bard of Assam' Bhupen Hazarika on his 96th birth anniversary

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday paid tributes to singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika on his 96th birth anniversary at the Samadhi Kshetra in Guwahati's Jalukbari.

Talking about Hazarika's legacy, the CM said that singer's immortal tunes still rule the hearts of the people.

"Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika's immortal tunes still rule the hearts and minds of millions and his ideals of humanism hold true today despite fast-changing moral dynamics," Sarma said in a tweet.



He further said, "On his 96th birth anniversary, I paid tributes to Bard of Assam at his Samadhi Kshetra."



Notably, the country is remembering Hazarika on his 96th birth anniversary and various great personalities are paying tribute to him. Search engine Google also paid a heartfelt tribute to Hazarika via a creative doodle.

Google honoured Bhupen Hazarika with a colourful illustration of the legendary singer on its home page. In 2019, Bhupen Hazarika received India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The singer, also an acclaimed poet and filmmaker, was born on September 8, 1926, and passed away on November 5, 2011. Hazarika was most popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.

Popularly known as Sudhakantha, meaning the nightingale, he had received the National Film Award, Padmashri, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and many other prestigious honours.

He was known for his baritone voice and for making music on themes ranging from romance to social and political commentary. Some of his renowned works in Assamese music which audiences still enjoy include 'Bistirno Parore,' 'Moi Eti Jajabo,' 'Ganga Mor Maa,' and 'Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen.'

On the occasion of Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary, Union Minister, Amit Shah shared a post and wrote, "I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika Ji, an amazing musician with an exceptional voice, on his Jayanti. With his versatile and mesmerising songs, he popularised Indian music & Assamese folk culture across the world. His contribution to the world of music & art is commendable." (ANI)

