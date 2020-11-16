Assam CM pays tribute to soldier killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday paid tributes to the mortal remains of Indian Army jawan Hardhan Rai who was killed on November 13 in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army along the border.

"Martyr Indian Army jawan Hardhan Rai showed exemplary valour while protecting our nation along the Indo-Pak border in J&K. Paid tributes to the brave son of soil in Guwahati. His supreme sacrifice will always inspire us to dedicate ourselves in service of India," Sonowal tweeted.

Hardhan Rai, who was a resident of Dhubri district in Assam, was among the five security forces personnel and six civilians who lost their lives in North Kashmir after Pakistan indulged in heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 13.

The mortal remains of the bravehearts were taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. (ANI)