Assam CM reviews situation at Assam-Mizoram border

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed the situation at the Assam-Mizoram border in a high-level meeting with senior officials of the state government and police at Janata Bhawan, Dispur.



The CM directed officials to take necessary steps for maintaining peace and brotherhood in the border areas, Chief Minister Assam tweeted.

"CM Sarbananda Sonowal discussed the current Assam-Mizoram border situation and steps taken by GoA over the phone with Union Home Minister Amit Shah," CM Assam added.

The Union Home Minister has assured that the Central Government will extend all necessary support to maintain peace and harmony in the border areas. (ANI)

