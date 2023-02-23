Assam CM Sarma presents appointment letters to different department candidates

Guwahati (Assam) [india], February 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 210 candidates from the Departments of Fishery, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises and Public Health Engineering at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

He asked newly recruited youth to dedicate themselves to the service of people. It may be noted that Chief Minister Sarma presented appointment letters to 161 veterinary officers and 32 Fisheries Development Officers. Moreover, 13 appointment letters were given to Industries and Commerce department and four to the Public Health Engineering department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that giving appointments to the qualified and competent youth of the state is another step towards increasing and promoting public service in the Fishery, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary sectors of the state.



Stating that Fishery, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary are important sectors which have the potential to expedite the state's growth trajectory, Dr Sarma said that the State government is taking several steps to bring in more momentum in these sectors.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government is working to revamp Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department to make it as competent as Health and Family Welfare Department. New posts for veterinary officers would be created to cater to the treatment requirements of the livestock population of the state.

The Chief Minister asked the newly recruited officers to render their services dedicatedly and establish a special rapport with the people of their place of posting. Stating the need for role models in society, the Chief Minister said that exemplary dedication and decorum on the part of the newly recruited officers would go a long way in nurturing the young generation in conformity with the requirement of society.

Expressing satisfaction with the new appointments, the Chief Minister said that his government is progressing well in fulfilling its commitment of giving 1 lakh government jobs to the youth.

Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Atul Bora, Minister for Fishery Parimal Suklabaidya also spoke on the occasion which was also attended among others by Power and Cooperation Minister Nandita Garlosa, Revenue etc Minister Jogen Mohan, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Bora, Commissioner and Secretary to Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department Manish Thakur and others. (ANI)

