Assam: CM Sonowal launches Anti Depredation Squads for wildlife conflict zones

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched Anti Depredation Squads of Forest Department which will be stationed in 15 major human-wildlife conflict districts in order to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife.

The anti depredation squad will be well equipped with all required logistics required for mitigating the conflict.

Currently, 150 numbers of 12 Bore pump action guns and 15,000 rounds of rubber bullet ammunition will be at the disposal of the squads, the state government said in a statement.

The Anti Depredation Squads was formally launched by Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal in presence of environment and forest minister Parimal Shuklabadiya at an event held in Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. (ANI)