Assam CM takes stock of healthcare facilities in Sasoni Community Health Centre

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took stock of the availability of healthcare facilities in Sasoni Community Health Centre.



The Chief Minister interacted with the on-duty doctors and nurses of the health centre and assured them of all possible assistance.

"Visited Sasoni Community Health Centre, Dibrugarh and took stock of the availability of healthcare facilities there... also interacted with the on-duty doctors and nurses of the health centre and assured them of all possible assistance," tweeted Sarma today.

Meanwhile, Assam logged 11 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Sunday, the state health bulletin said. (ANI)

