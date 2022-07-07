Assam CM thanks PM Modi for Centre over Rs 324 cr advance to state from SDRF

Dispur (Assam) [India], July 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the release of Rs 324.40 crore as advance share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and said the amount will help combat the current floods and assist in making provisions for flood victims.

"We are immensely grateful to PM @narendramodi for the generous act of the Central Government for the release of Rs 324.40 cr as an advance share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) This will help combat the current floods and also in making provisions for flood victims," Himanta Biswa said in a tweet.

The chief minister shared an office memorandum released by the Home Ministry on Wednesday which stated that the request of the Assam government has been considered and has been decided with the approval of the Union Home Minister, to recommend the release of the two instalments of the Central share of SDRF, in advance, for the year 2022-23, as immediate assistance.



The undersigned is directed to state that the State of Assam is experiencing flood/ landslides in many parts of the state during the current monsoon of 2022.

The Government of Assam has requested for release of two instalments of the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in advance for the year 2022-23 for undertaking relief measures in the calamities-affected areas.

"The request of the state government has been considered in this Ministry and it has been decided with the approval of the Union Home Minister, to recommend the release of the two instalments of the Central share of SDRF, in advance, for the year 2022-23, as immediate assistance, to the Government of Assam," the Office Memorandum from Ministry of Home Affairs read.

It further said that the Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance) is, therefore, requested to kindly release the Central Share of SDRF, in advance, for the year 2022-23 as mentioned above to Assam under intimation to this Ministry.

Meanwhile, people of flood-affected state are now worried about post-flood complications including diseases. As the flood water starts receding, there is an increased risk of water-borne diseases through direct contact with polluted waters. (ANI)

