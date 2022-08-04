Assam CM urges all states to include chapter on Lachit Borphukan

Dispur (Assam) [India] August 4 (ANI): Assam state Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Das on Thursday wrote a letter to his counterparts in other states, requesting them to include a chapter on Lachit Borphukon in the syllabus of the schools, colleges in their respective domain.

The letter is among the Government of Assam's series of initiatives related to the year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the 17th-century great Ahom army general.

Sarma said that despite being a shining example of patriotism and love for one's motherland, Lachit Borphukan's accomplishments remain comparatively unknown in many parts of the country.

The letter of the Assam government enclosed a brief biographical write-up for reference, the letter read as "Lachit Borphukon's valorous leadership led to the decisive defeat of the Mughals in the battle of Saraighat in 1671, registering for him a unique space in the annals of Assam history. His valorous struggle and success should be put into perspective in the context of the late 1700 century".

Lachit Borphukan was a great army commander of the Ahom kingdom. He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' that thwarted an attempt by the Mughal forces to take back Assam.

"When the army of Aurangzeb was expanding the Mughal empire through annexation and the defeat of the contemporary kingdoms throughout India except in the deep south. During the early 17th century, the Mughals made repeated attempts to annex Assam but the Ahom Kingdom could successfully repulse the Mughal threat," it added.

The Chief Minister believes that the saga of the valour of Lachit Borphukon should be spread far and wide, instilling in every Indian a sense of pride over the exploits of this great Ahom general.

"It is worth mentioning that in the battle of Saraighat in 1671, Lachit Borphukon led his army from the front to a resounding victory, despite being terribly ill. His unflagging valour and determination ensured the culture, identity and uniqueness of the North-Eastern region remained intact".

Requesting his counterparts to the inclusion of Lachit Borphukon's history and valour in the curriculum, CM Himanta Das added that this would contribute to the spread of patriotic ideals among the youths and inspire them to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. (ANI)