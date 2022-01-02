Assam CM urges state govt employees to send time with parents, in-laws during special holidays

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged government employees to spend quality time with their parents or in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays.



"To uphold ancient Indian values, I urge Assam government employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays," the Assam Chief Minister tweeted.

"I request them to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a new Assam and new India with blessings of their parents," his tweet added.

Assam state government employees will get two-day casual leave and two days of holidays in the first week of January. The state government has also allowed ministers to spend time with their parents and in-laws during this time. (ANI)

